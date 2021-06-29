WD 4TB My Book Thunderbolt Duo External Hard Drive for $174
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb WD 4TB My Book Thunderbolt Duo External Hard Drive
$174 $300
free shipping

You'd pay close to $300 elsewhere for it in used condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay
  • It's covered by a 2-year warranty
2 comments
robneill
Evidently, comments don't allow links.

Google: Western Digital blames malware for My Book Live devices being wiped remotely
18 min ago
robneill
Western Digital blames malware for My Book Live devices being wiped remotely
June 25th, 2021
https://www.engadget.com/...emotely-050309502.html
19 min ago

