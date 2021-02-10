New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Weber Genesis II LX S-240 Natural Gas Grill
$799 $999
  • In Stainless Steel.
  • Opt for pickup to save on delivery fees.
Features
  • 494-square inch total cooking area
  • lighted control knobs
  • temperature gauge
  • 29,000-BTU
  • 2 burners
  • Model: 65004001
  • Expires 3/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
