- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG
- SmartCast smart apps
- works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: M506x-H9
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- SmartCast
- 4 HDMI ports, USB
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Model: P65Q9-H1
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby HDR, HDR10, and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless
- 4 HDMI inputs
- voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: P85Qx-H1
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the open box Samsung 65" Q70T 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,138.09 ($160 off).
- This offer is for members only. (Not a member? Check out the offer below.)
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Dolby Digital Plus
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Bixby voice assistant
- Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung Surround Sound Bar Home Rear Speaker Kit for $130 ($48 less than sealed unit).
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- 5HP (peak) motor
- converts to blower
- includes two extension wands, utility nozzle, crevice tool
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
- height adjustable
- 29" backboard
- 29" x 21.7'' base w/ wheels
- Model: 574795542
- 2 speakers, soundbar, subwoofer
- 30Hz to 30kHz frequency response
- Chromecast streaming
- Ethernet, Bluetooth & WiFi
- USB Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X
- Model: SB46514-F6
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- 50Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: SB3821-C6
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5 shipping charge.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- optimized for 4K HDR content with Dolby Audio
- HDMI
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency range
- dual 3” subwoofers
- Model: M21D-H8
