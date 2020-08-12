That's the best deal we could find by $650. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $75 extra.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port
- 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX75-G1
- UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $20 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- 3 HDMI ports
- 120MHz
- Model: V655-H19
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Save on TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Prices start at $92. Shop Now at Amazon
A few stores match this price, but most charge at least $25 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR10
- Model: 50S425
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
Though this item is not discounted, it comes with a travel case and we thought it might be of interest to know where you can get it, as it's been out of stock at most retailers for months. The travel case is around a $40 value if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- OLED display
- 2 Oculus touch controllers
- travel case
- Model: 301-00171-01-CSE
