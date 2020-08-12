New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Vizio 75" PX-Series Quantum 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2019)
$1,500 for members $2,150
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $650.

  • Non-members pay $75 extra.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
  • USB port
  • 5 HDMI inputs
  • Model: PX75-G1
  • UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
expired
Costco · 1 hr ago
Vizio 75" PX-Series Quantum 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2019)
$1,500 for members $1,908
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $408, but most stores charge over $2,100.

Tips
  • Non-members pay a $75 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
  • USB port
  • 5 HDMI inputs
  • Model: PX75-G1
  • UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
