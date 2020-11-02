New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 10 16GB 10.1" WiFi + 4G LTE Android Tablet for Verizon
$120 $300
free shipping

That's $180 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
Features
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • 1GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • Android OS
  • Model: QTAIR7
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Verizon
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $120 Buy Now