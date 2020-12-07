Newegg · 1 hr ago
Unitek USB Type C Male to Type A Male Charge & Data Cable 2- Pack
$10 $20
free shipping

Apply code "MKTCO21YV2TY" to save $10 off. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold bu Unitek via Newegg.
Features
  • transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
  • Model: Y-C473BK
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MKTCO21YV2TY"
  • Expires 12/14/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Computer Cables Newegg Unitek
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 50% -- $10 Buy Now