Apply coupon code "MKTCSVNEBGZG" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Unitek via Newegg.
- charges up to 10 devices at once
- over-heating, over-current, and over-charging protection
- Model: Y-2155
Apply coupon code "MKTCMD8ZSH8Y" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Unitek via Newegg.
- 42W
- LED display statue
- 3 USB ports
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "EGO99ONG" to save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by JS Digital via Amazon.
- USB C PD 3.0 port
- foldable prongs
- Model: JS-CH-2001
Save $9 over the next best price we found by clipping the 30% off on-page coupon and applying code "R9ZUNDSP". Buy Now at Amazon
- In White at this price.
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- supports SCP, FCP, QC 3.0, PD 3.0, and AFC fast charging protocol
- USB 1.5A, USB-C 1.5A, and USB-C 3.25A ports
- foldable pins
- Model: BS-S915
Apply coupon code "30K3UF22" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JEOEUS via Amazon.
- high-speed charging
- over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection
- Model: JEOEUS-002
Apply coupon code "W6WTVN3S" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White, Black, and Rose Gold (White pictured).
- Sold by Yuwiss Store via Amazon.
- temperature control, over-current protection, and over-voltage protection
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging modes
- works with cases up to 5mm
- Qi enabled and UL certified
- Model: Z23
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27R500FHNXZA
That's 20% off, or as we prefer to see it, a couple of slices for free on your next pizza order. Buy Now at Newegg
- There's a limit of three per customer.
- delivered via email
It's $62 off the list price and $49 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Targus via Newegg.
- protective sleeve for 15.6" laptop
- padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps
- ventilated front compartment
- Model: TSB944US
Apply code "MKTCO21YV2TY" to save $10 off. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold bu Unitek via Newegg.
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- Model: Y-C473BK
Apply coupon code "MKTC9KXZW8U1" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Unitek via Newegg.
- 3.28-ft.
- reversible USB-C connector
- transfer/sync speeds up to 5Gbps
- Model: Y-C477BK
