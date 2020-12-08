Newegg · 31 mins ago
Unitek 10-Port Charging Station
$30 $48
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MKTCSVNEBGZG" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Unitek via Newegg.
Features
  • charges up to 10 devices at once
  • over-heating, over-current, and over-charging protection
  • Model: Y-2155
  • Code "MKTCSVNEBGZG"
  • Expires 12/15/2020
    Published 31 min ago
