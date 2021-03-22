New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Uniden 1080P Indoor/Outdoor Cloud System
$99 $550
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $128. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
Features
  • Weatherproof
  • Night vision
  • 5 port POE switch
  • LED LCD display
  • 2 x 3MP 180 FOV WiFi cameras
  • 4 x 1080p Security Cloud cameras
  • 4 x 100 ethernet cables
  • Model: UC4402
Security Cameras
