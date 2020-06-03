That's $35 under what you'd pay for a similar model from this brand elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- holds phones up to 6.5”
- also great for disinfecting other accessories like masks, jewelry, earbuds, keys, and more
- lightweight and portable
- sanitizes and disinfects in just 10 minutes
- Model: 7464
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Discounted flagship phones include the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel. An assortment of chargers, screen protectors, cases, and many other accessories are also available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid shipping costs for orders under $35.
- Warranty information should be available on each product page.
After coupon code "DEALNEWS" that's a savings of $32 off list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- compatible w/ smartphone sizes up to 7"
- 360° rotation w/ adjustable viewing angle
- cushioned neck strap
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
Apply coupon code "52A7C6OJ" for a savings of $7 Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White at this price.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- compatible with 4" to 11" devices up to .59" thick
- adjustable height and angle
- non-slip silicone base
Save on 2019 Viathon carbon fiber road and mountain bikes from $2,098 after savings. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Third-party merchants charge at least $9 more. Buy Now at Walmart
- recalls last reading
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
