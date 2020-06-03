New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tzumi PhoneSpa Phone & Accessory UV-C Sanitizer
$25
free shipping w/ $35

That's $35 under what you'd pay for a similar model from this brand elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • holds phones up to 6.5”
  • also great for disinfecting other accessories like masks, jewelry, earbuds, keys, and more
  • lightweight and portable
  • sanitizes and disinfects in just 10 minutes
  • Model: 7464
