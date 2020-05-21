Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 38 mins ago
Traeger Pro Series 20 Wood Pellet Grill
$550 $600
curbside pickup

Save over 20% off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Ace Rewards Members receive free assembly and delivery; non-members can pickup curbside to save on delivery fees.
  • Members will also earn free reserve pellets with this purchase.
  • Available in Blue.
Features
  • sawhorse chassis, side-lift bar, and all-terrain wheels
  • Digital Pro Controller with Advanced Grilling Logic
  • dual meat probes
  • Model: TFB52PUD
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
