Tissot Men's T-Race Chronograph Watch for $189

WatchMaxx · 1 hr ago
Tissot Men's T-Race Chronograph Watch
$189 $225
free shipping

Use coupon code "WMTS89" for an extra $36 off, a total of $306 off the list price, and a low by $9. Buy Now at WatchMaxx

  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
  • date, time, and chronograph functions
  • 44.5mm stainless steel case
  • silicone band
  • battery operated quartz movement
  • water resistant to 330 feet
  • Model: T111.417.37.441.06
  • Code "WMTS89"
  • Expires 6/15/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
