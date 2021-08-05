Technical Pro Portable Solar Shortwave AM/FM Radio for $40
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Technical Pro Portable Solar Shortwave AM/FM Radio
$40 $81
free shipping

Save $41 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • You can also buy four or more for $38.39 each
  • Sold by Quality Car Audio via eBay.
Features
  • AM/FM receiver
  • shortwave tuner
  • USB input
  • headphone jack
  • built-in speaker
  • Model: R55ST
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Receivers eBay Technical Pro
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
JGINCT
U REALLY want to read up on radios before buying something like this. Try radio jay allen's site to start
13 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $40 Buy Now