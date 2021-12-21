taotronics.com · 31 mins ago
$140 $220
free shipping
That's $60 under our mention from March, and a savings of $80, after applying coupon code "MACEE". Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- removes up to 50 pints of moisture per day in rooms up to 4,500-sq. ft.
- built-in humidity & temperature sensor
- easy drain access
- auto on/off timer
- overflow protection
- Model: TT-EE015
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 mo ago
HoMedics TotalComfort Personal Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Most stores charge $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 7.5" tall
- 22-oz. reservoir lasts up to 10 hours
- Model: UHE-CM15-SO
taotronics.com · 5 days ago
TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNDL7" to get the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- touch control
- weighted base
- 4 brightness levels
- 4 color temperatures
- 360° adjustable gooseneck
- Model: TT-DL072
taotronics.com · 6 days ago
TaoTronics 16.4-Ft. Smart WiFi LED Strip Lights 2-Pack
$6.99 $22
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "DSL5" to drop the price to $17 less than our mention from January, take $15 off, and get the best price we've seen (even when factoring in the shipping cost). Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- voice control
- sync to music
- timer and schedule functions
- IP65 waterproof rating
- WiFi and Bluetooth control via app
- remote control
- Model: TT-SL215
taotronics.com · 46 mins ago
TaoTronics PTC Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater
$38 $56
free shipping
Coupon code "MACHE" drops it to $7 less than our mention from September, and saves you $18. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- 70° oscillation
- remote control
- 3 heating modes
- up to 1,500 watts
- programmable thermostat
- overheating, 12-hour timer, 24-hour auto power-off, and tip-over switch
- Model: TT-HE006
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics True HEPA Air Purifier
$46 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DAP8" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- circulates the air up to 5 times per hour
- combined 3-in-1 filtration
- 4 adjustable fan speeds
- timer
- Model: TT-AP008
- UPC: 757817233243
