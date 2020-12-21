taotronics.com · 25 mins ago
$40 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SS65" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3 noise cancelling modes
- memory foam ear pads
- adjustable headband
- up to 30 hours playtime per charge
- Model: TT-BH055
- UPC: 661094408037
Details
Comments
Related Offers
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$30 $73
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EVE60" for a savings of $43. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- up to 35 hours of music playback on a full charge
- padded and adjustable headband
- 40mm drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: TT-BH090
- UPC: 661094419873
B&H Photo Video · 6 hrs ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
$100 $300
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $94. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sennheiser Outlet via Amazon.
Features
- fingertip control
- up to 4 hours of use, 12 hours with charging case
- IPX4 rated
- transparent hearing
- 4 ear tip sizes
JBL · 4 days ago
JBL E55BT Quincy Edition Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
$50 $200
free shipping
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at JBL
Features
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- detachable cable with remote and mic
- Model: E55BT
Amazon · 2 days ago
Banshou Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
$12 $41
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Y88J3BJ8" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Duanzhou via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- CVC8.0 noise cancellation
- IPX5 waterproof
- up to 4 hours of use per full charge and another 20 hours of use from charger
taotronics.com · 2 days ago
TaoTronics Massage Gun Percussion Massager
$70 $140
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EVE50" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- 10 levels
- 24V brushless motor
- 6 massage heads
- automatic shut off
- carry case
- Model: TT-PCA003
More Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
$70 $90
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Stay with Your Music: With Sony digital noise cancellation chip, one button to block out most of the ambient noises produced by the airplane engines and the trains or enable you listen to the ambient sound without taking off the headphones, from the 3 modes travel, office and ambient
- Hi-Fi Audio Soundstage: aptX coding delivers an immersive listening experience with Bluetooth 5.0 creating an unwavering, uninterrupted connection
- Faster Charging: Plug in for only 5 minutes with a USB-C connector and get 2 hours playback; only 45 minutes charging time for an ultra-long playtime of up to 30 hours
- Hassle-Free Clear Calls: cVc 8.0 noise cancelling microphone means you can be heard clearly on the phone no matter the level of background noise
- Customizable Comfort & Easy To Carry: Soft protein memory foam ear pads reduce pressure on your ears, adjustable headband length and earcup angle increases comfort for long-time wear; foldable design for convenient carrying
- Model: TT-BH055
- UPC: 661094408037
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|63%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|22%
|--
|$70
|Check Price
Sign In or Register