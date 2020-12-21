taotronics.com · 25 mins ago
TaoTronics SoundSurge 55 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
$40 $110
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SS65" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 3 noise cancelling modes
  • memory foam ear pads
  • adjustable headband
  • up to 30 hours playtime per charge
  • Model: TT-BH055
  • UPC: 661094408037
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SS65"
  • Expires 1/1/2021
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones taotronics.com TaoTronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with 3 ANC Modes Bluetooth Headphones
$70 $90
free shipping

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Stay with Your Music: With Sony digital noise cancellation chip, one button to block out most of the ambient noises produced by the airplane engines and the trains or enable you listen to the ambient sound without taking off the headphones, from the 3 modes travel, office and ambient
  • Hi-Fi Audio Soundstage: aptX coding delivers an immersive listening experience with Bluetooth 5.0 creating an unwavering, uninterrupted connection
  • Faster Charging: Plug in for only 5 minutes with a USB-C connector and get 2 hours playback; only 45 minutes charging time for an ultra-long playtime of up to 30 hours
  • Hassle-Free Clear Calls: cVc 8.0 noise cancelling microphone means you can be heard clearly on the phone no matter the level of background noise
  • Customizable Comfort & Easy To Carry: Soft protein memory foam ear pads reduce pressure on your ears, adjustable headband length and earcup angle increases comfort for long-time wear; foldable design for convenient carrying
  • Model: TT-BH055
  • UPC: 661094408037

Verified: 12/21/2020 · Save $20 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
taotronics.com 63% -- $40 Buy Now
Amazon 22% -- $70 Check Price