New
B&H Photo Video · 14 mins ago
$379 $799
free shipping
This 2018 TIPA award winner (Best DSLR Telephoto lens of the year) is $89 below the next best price we could find. In fact, it's well below most pre-owned models we found on eBay. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- F4 to F/32 aperture range
- VC image stabilization
- ultrasonic silent drive autofocus motor
- rounded 9-blade diaphragm
- compatible with TAP-in console
- Model: A034
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/29/2021
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 22 hrs ago
B&H Photo Video Year-End Deals
Up to 60% off
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
B&H Photo Video · 3 days ago
B&H Photo Video Last Chance Deals
Shop now
free shipping
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
New
B&H Photo Video · 3 hrs ago
B&H Photo-Video Mega Deal Zone
100s of deals on tech
free shipping on lots of items
There are over 1,200 items in this sale including photography accessories, computer storage, audio equipment, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured is the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHSi-I SDXC Memory Card for $24.99 after savings ($3 low).
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
HP Promo DreamColor Z27x 27" 1440p LCD Monitor
$399 $1,400
$20 shipping
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
Features
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|52%
|--
|$379
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register