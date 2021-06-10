Tacklife 800A Peak 18,000mAh Car Jump Starter for $44

tacklifetools.com · 1 hr ago
$44 $80
free shipping
Apply code "DEALNEWS45" for a savings of $36, which drops it a buck under our April mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- jumps gas engines up to 7L or diesel engines up to 5.5L
- multifunction LED light
- 2 USB charging ports
- 12V DC charging port
- Model: T8
Details
Comments
