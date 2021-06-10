Tacklife 800A Peak 18,000mAh Car Jump Starter for $44
Tacklife 800A Peak 18,000mAh Car Jump Starter
$44 $80
free shipping

Apply code "DEALNEWS45" for a savings of $36, which drops it a buck under our April mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • jumps gas engines up to 7L or diesel engines up to 5.5L
  • multifunction LED light
  • 2 USB charging ports
  • 12V DC charging port
  • Model: T8
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWS45"
  • Expires 6/15/2021
