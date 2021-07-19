TP-Link WiFi 6 AX1500 Smart Router for $69 in cart

That's $11 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- WiFi 6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM for increased speed
- dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: Archer AX10
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
That is the lowest price we've seen by $20, and $13 under what you'd pay at Best Buy today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1GB RAM
- Bluetooth
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 8 external antennas
- Alexa and IFTTT compatible
- 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core processor
That is a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 external antennas
- 3 bands at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, & 5 GHz
- 802.11ac wireless
- speeds up to 6579Mb/s
- 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port, 1 bps WAN/LAN port, 3 Gigabit LAN ports, and 2 USB ports
- Model: Archer AX90
Most sellers charge over $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 fixed external antennas
- USB 2.0 Type-A port
- 1,750 Mb/s
- Model: ARCHER A7
You'd pay $100 more it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 6 external antennas
- speed of up to 3.2Gbps
- parental controls
- compatible with Amazon Echo and Alexa
- Model: R8000
That is $40 below the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds of up to 2,700Mbps
- 802.11ax
- parental control
- works with AiMesh-compatible routers
- free lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro network security
- Model: RT-AX68U
Apply coupon code "42ULSLVO" for a savings of $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Juyi Store via Amazon.
- parental control
- USB 3.0 port
- LCD display
- MU-MIMO technology
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- works with ASUS Router App
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- Model: RT-AC86U
Most sellers charge at least $20 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4,500 sq. ft. coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- dual-band
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
That's $10 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p video recording
- 130° field of view
- night vision up to 30 feet
- 2-way audio
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- remote live viewing and activity alerts via mobile app
- supports microSD cards up to 64GB for local recording
- Model: EC60
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It was $54 in April.) Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 3 USB ports
- 6 outlets
- Model: HS300
Add the item to the cart to drop the price $35 below our mention in January and get the best price we could find now by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual band
- covers up to 6,000-sq. ft.
- parental control enabled
- pairs with Alexa
- Model: Deco P9
