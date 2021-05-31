TP-Link Archer C5400X AC5400 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Router for $165
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Refurb TP-Link Archer C5400X AC5400 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Router
$165 $225
free shipping

That's $85 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • A 90-day TP-Link warranty applies.
Features
  • 8 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports & 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port
  • 8 external antennas
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • 3 bands at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, & 5 GHz
  • speeds up to 5400 Mb/s
  • Model: C5400XR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 2 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Routers B&H Photo Video TP-Link
Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
hptn
holy cow! looks like that's all the antennas they could fit on this router.
1 hr 9 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 26% -- $165 Buy Now