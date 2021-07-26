Refurb Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter for $187 in-cart
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter
$187 in-cart $250
free shipping

That's $133 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • available in Black.
  • sold by ClaimThis via eBay
  • no warranty information is available
Features
  • 18 mph max speed
  • disc brakes
  • 250-watt motor
  • cruise control and other functions via mobile app
  • Model: SWGR5-2-F
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Swagtron
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Refurb Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter for $187
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurbished Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter
$187 $329
free shipping

That's $133 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Claim This via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • 18 mph max speed
  • disc brakes
  • 250-watt motor
  • cruise control and other functions via mobile app
  • Model: SWGR5-2-F
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% $187 $187 Buy Now