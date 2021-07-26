Refurb Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter for $187 in-cart

- available in Black.
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
That's $20 less than Swagtron's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 5 sensors & 3D Posture Control
- dual MagBrakes
- app control
- 12.4 miles per charge at up to 15.5 mph
- Model: HE-ES-SWAG-SPEC-60999-2
Apply coupon code "BGDN3IN1" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Must choose USA warehouse to get this price.
- for ages 2+
- basketball frame
- music
- slide
- swing
- Model: F56391
Apply coupon code "50VAZN7V" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- headless mode, altitude hold, and one-key takeoff/landing
- 1080p HD camera with image stabilization
- up to 20 minute flight time
- foldable design
- Model: H3
Apply coupon code "CD27793553" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in White at this price.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable arms
- altitude hold mode function
- 6-axis gyro
- Model: LS-E525
LEGO VIP members can preorder this set for $80. Plus, receive a choice of either LEGO City Skater with coupon code "SK29" or LEGO Friends Emma's Magical Box with coupon code "MG29". Buy Now at LEGO
- Available for LEGO VIP members only. (Not a member? It is free to join.)
- 1,326 pieces
- 5 minifigures
- Model: 21328
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
