Refurb Swagtron Swagcycle EB-5 Pro Folding Electric Bike for $420
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Swagtron Swagcycle EB-5 Pro Folding Electric Bike
$420 $500
free shipping

It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Available in Black at this price.
  • height adjustable seat and handlebar
  • folds 3 times for portability
  • power assist and pedalling
  • supports up to 264-lbs.
  • 36V Li-ion battery
  • 15.5 mile range
  • 14" wheels
  • Model: EB-5
