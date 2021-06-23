Sun Joe 15A Electric Silent Wood Chipper / Shredder for $126
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe 15A Electric Silent Wood Chipper / Shredder
$126 $148
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $73 off the list price. You'd pay at least $180 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 1.73" cutting diameter
  • 21:1 reduction ratio
  • safety hopper with locking knob
  • 7" wheels
  • Model: CJ603E
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $126 Buy Now
Amazon   $177 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price