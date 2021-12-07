It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Distressed Java or White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the truck delivery charge (varies by zip code).
- 4" backsplash
- 3 drawers and 1 cabinet
- 30" x 20" cultured stone top pre-drilled for 4" center set faucet
- Model: WSL30BHV
Expires 12/29/2021
Walmart charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- equivalent to 96 regular rolls
- 3-ply bath tissue
- Model: 874845
Apply coupon code "50VLMU16" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 27.5" x 15.7" Grey at this price.
- Sold by XX-KO via Amazon.
- super non-slip
- 160 suction cups
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "6XX9GDET" to save $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FLYGlobalus via Amazon.
- 4.5" 5-setting handheld showerhead
- 7" 6-setting rainfall spray
- 70" stainless steel hose
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Fair Isle Khaki
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Register for one free kit and make a sweet holiday tradition. Shop Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only.
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
