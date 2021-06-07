Sportsman 4,000W Dual Fuel Generator for $340
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sportsman 4,000W Dual Fuel Generator
$340 $400
free shipping

It's $121 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by 1dealdirect via Amazon.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 4,000 surge watts and 3,500 running watts
  • 7.0 HP engine
  • four 120V AC outlets, 120V RV outlet, and 12V DC outlet
  • Model: GENR4DF
