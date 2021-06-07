Sportsman 4,000W Dual Fuel Generator for $340

It's $121 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 1dealdirect via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4,000 surge watts and 3,500 running watts
- 7.0 HP engine
- four 120V AC outlets, 120V RV outlet, and 12V DC outlet
- Model: GENR4DF
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join and members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.)
- self-retracting guide sleeve
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- molder fits inside handy carrying case
- self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
Most sellers charge $100 more for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 1dealdirect via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- 1,000 watts peak power, 800 watts running power
- 6-hour runtime
- 5,000 RPM
- Model: GEN1000I
