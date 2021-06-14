Sony XBR-77A9G 77" OLED 4K HDR Ultra Smart TV for $3,129
eBay · 57 mins ago
Open-Box Sony XBR-77A9G 77" OLED 4K HDR Ultra Smart TV
$3,129 $6,999
free shipping

It's at least $1,239 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
  • It includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K HDR, HDR10, HLG, IMAX enhanced, and Dolby Vision
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • built-in Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 2 USB ports
  • Model: XBR77A9G
