New
Crutchfield · 52 mins ago
Open Box Sony Wireless TV Headphones with Transmitter
$90 $118
free shipping

That's $28 less than you'd pay for these in new condition. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Tips
  • This item may have minor cosmetic damage and come with generic accessories.
  • The manufacturer's warranty applies.
Features
  • voice mode
  • 40mm drivers
  • 150-foot wireless range
  • ear pads and headband
  • up to 20 hours of play time
  • 3.5mm stereo minijack input
  • Model: WHRF400
  • UPC: 027242914001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones Crutchfield Sony Electronics
Open-Box Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Sony RF400 Wireless Home Theater Headphones for Watching TV (WHRF400)
$118 $120

It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Hear the details with large driver units
  • Vocal clarity with voice mode
  • 150ft wireless range
  • Up to 20 hours of play time
  • Comfortable fitting ear pads and headband
  • Set-and-forget simple setup
  • Easy to charge
  • In the box: WHRF400R Headphones, TMRRF400 Transmitter, AC Adaptor, Stereo Mini Cable, RCA Plugs Adaptor, Rechargeable Battery
  • Frequency response - 10Hz-22, 000Hz, impedance - 32 ohm
  • Included components: RF-400; RCA Cable
  • Wireless communication technology: Bluetooth
  • Model: WHRF400
  • UPC: 027242914001
↑ less
Buy Now
Walmart · 3 mos ago
Sony RF400 Wireless Home Theater Headphones for Watching TV (WHRF400)
$110 $120

It's $10 under list price.

Features
  • Hear the details with large driver units
  • Vocal clarity with voice mode
  • 150ft wireless range
  • Up to 20 hours of play time
  • Comfortable fitting ear pads and headband
  • Set-and-forget simple setup
  • Easy to charge
  • In the box: WHRF400R Headphones, TMRRF400 Transmitter, AC Adaptor, Stereo Mini Cable, RCA Plugs Adaptor, Rechargeable Battery
  • Frequency response - 10Hz-22, 000Hz, impedance - 32 ohm
  • Included components: RF-400; RCA Cable
  • Wireless communication technology: Bluetooth
  • Model: WHRF400
  • UPC: 027242914001
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Crutchfield 23% -- $90 Buy Now
Walmart 8% $110 (exp 3 mos ago) $110 Check Price
Amazon 1% $98 (exp 1 mo ago) $118 Check Price