Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $59
eBay · 54 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
$59 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for the best price we've seen at $19 less than a new model at most stores, and $11 less than our June mention. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by secondipity via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • In Black or Blue.
  • noise cancelling
  • microphone
  • Alexa enabled
  • up to 18 hours talk time w/ charging case
  • Model: WF-SP800N
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $98
Amazon · 3 days ago
Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
$98 $200
free shipping

It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • noise cancelling
  • microphone
  • Alexa enabled
  • up to 18 hours talk time w/ charging case
  • Model: WF-SP800N
