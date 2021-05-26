Sony Dolby Atmos Speaker Pair for $158

That's a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Beach Camera via Walmart.
- wall-mountable
- 360º surround sound
- Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) cone
- Model: SSCSE
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's $260 under the best price we could find for a new pair and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- recommended amp power of 20W to 100W
- 90Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Bronze at this price.
- 3 speeds
- reversible rotation
- tri-mount system
- dual-chain pulls
- built-in LED light
- Model: 10262
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
That's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal today by $15 for new headphones.) Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
You'll pay at least $20 more for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Savingsempire via eBay.
- 30mm drivers
- 5-22,000 Hz dynamic frequency response
- Model: MDRXB550AP/B
