100-watts per channel
- 100-watts per channel
- Dolby and DTS surround sound decoding
- supports 5.1.2 Atmos system
- built-in WiFi
- front-panel USB port
- 6 HDMI inputs and 2 HDMI outputs
- optical and coaxial digital audio input
- 3 analog stereo audio inputs
- includes remote control, 2 AAA-batteries, automatic calibration microphone, and FM wire antenna
- Model: STR-DN1080
-
-
Bluetooth 5.0
- Bluetooth 5.0
- connects two Bluetooth devices at the same time
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
Bluetooth 2.1
- Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
- Bluetooth 2.1
- Built-in Preamplifier
- Adjustable bass and treble
- USB input
4K UHD pass-through
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 4K UHD pass-through
- supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- supports AirPlay, Spotify Connect, MusicCast, and more
- 5 HDMI inputs and 2 HDMI outputs
- Model: TSR-7850R
Save up to $1,200 on big-brand TVs, get Sonos items and car stereos at $100 off, shop home theater receivers marked up to $600 off, and more.
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Does not play CDs.
- Does not play CDs.
- compatible w/ SiriusXM
- includes remote control
- 6.95" capacitive touchscreen display
- plays media from USB memory devices
- 10-band equalizer w/ digital time alignment
- Model: XAV-AX5000
55Hz to 30KHz frequency response
- 55Hz to 30KHz frequency response
- 8-ohm impedance
- magnetic grilles
- 1" ring radiator tweeter
- 3-1/4" super cell aerated polypropylene midrange
- 6-1/2" super cell aerated polypropylene woofer
- 5-way gold-plated binding posts
3840x2160 native resolution
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: XBR-75X800H
3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
They're available in Blue or Black.
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- up to 15 hours of battery life
- hands-free calling and voice assistant compatible
- Model: WI-C310/L
3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
- UPC: 027242919976
