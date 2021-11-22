That's $28 less than buying a new pair from Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's tied as the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35-hours playback
- voice-assistant compatible
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH510
That's $8 under our October mention of a certified refurb set, $68 less than the lowest price we could find for a new pair today, and the best deal we've seen for these in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- Model: WF1000XM3
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new one (although most stores charge around $350). Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
It's the best price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, coming in at least $20 less than anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
This is a great sale if you need to stock up on T-shirts, shorts, joggers, or jackets. Orders over $40 will drop by 30% in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket. You can buy one for $25 or two for $35 (which would be half the original price for two.)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Update your home audio system with big on bookshelf speakers, floor standing speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System Pair for $88 ($82 off list, and $2 less than you'd pay elsewhere).
Although widely price matched, that's $217 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/4" super tweeter, 1” tweeter, and dual 5.12" woofers
- Model: SSCS3
It's $45 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall-mountable
- 360º surround sound
- Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) cone
- Model: SSCSE
That's $102 off list and the best price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Play almost any disc and file format
- 4K upscaling
- HDMI cord included
- Model: UBPX700/M
