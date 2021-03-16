New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Snow Joe 11" Cordless Snow Shovel w/ Battery
$88 $164
free shipping

That's $72 less than you'd pay for a new version elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get this price.
Features
  • 4.0-Ah Battery
  • Dual-handle design
  • 400-watt motor moves up to 74 lbs/min of snow
  • Delivers up to 1 hour and 5 minutes of battery runtime
  • Model: 24V-SS11
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/23/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Snow Joe
Refurbished Spring Cleaning Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 46% -- $88 Buy Now