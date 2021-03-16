That's $72 less than you'd pay for a new version elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get this price.
- 4.0-Ah Battery
- Dual-handle design
- 400-watt motor moves up to 74 lbs/min of snow
- Delivers up to 1 hour and 5 minutes of battery runtime
- Model: 24V-SS11
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
You'd pay $9 more via Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° adjustable chute
- 4-blade rotor
- halogen headlight
- moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute
- Model: SJ623E
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Staples
- weighs 1.4-lbs.
- interlocking extension poles extend from 33" to 52"
- Model: SJBLZD
It's $57 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 14-amp motor
- moves up to 730-lbs. of snow per minute
- easy to turn and maneuver
- chucks snow up to 20-ft. away
- Model: SJ624E
That's a shipped low by $6 and very low to the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° pivoting hose connector
- 360° rotating tap connector
- dial-in faucet settings
- Model: SJI-MFGA1
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's $5 off list and the best price we could find, although you will pay at least $40 for 100-ft. kink-resistant hose elsewhere.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- inner rib for kink resistance
- ergonomic grip
- crush and leak proof hose couplings
- radial braid reinforced
- Model: 8599-120
Shop discounted garden tools, trailers, sprayers, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Steel Jumbo Garden Wagon for $99.99 ($40 off).
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
Apply code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $55 under the lowest shipped price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- moves up to 441 lbs. of snow per minute
- 15" wide path
- 180° adjustable thrower chute
- Model: SJ615E
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $21 under our mention from November and $34 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 13.5-amp motor
- moves up to 650-lbs. of snow per minute
- 4-blade steel auger
- cuts 18" wide & 10" deep with each pass
- Model: SJ621
