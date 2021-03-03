Sharp · 43 mins ago
Sharp Alexa-Enabled Smart Microwave Oven
$140 $150
free shipping

Sharp offers this Alexa-enabled smart countertop microwave oven for $140 after coupon code "DealNews10Off". Free shipping applies.

Features
  • The first Alexa-enabled 1.1-cubic foot microwave oven by Sharp.
  • Hands-Free Cooking with 30 Alexa Voice Commands
  • Orville Redenbacher’s® Certified Popcorn Preset Tuned for Optimal Popping Results
  • Extra-Large, White LED Display Sets the Clock Automatically
  • Auto Defrost for Quick and Accurate Thawing
  • Stainless steel
  • Carousel
  • Model: SMC1139FS
  • Code "DealNews10Off"
  • Expires 3/18/2021
