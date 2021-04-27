New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser RS 175 Wireless Surround Sound Headphones
$153 $280
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this deal. That's $90 under the best price we could find for a new unit, but most stores charge $280 or more for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
  • Compact, ergonomic over-ear headphones.
  • Bass boost & surround sound listening modes.
  • Easy to set up
  • Main controls located on headphones
  • Model: RS 175
  • UPC: 615104228382, 615104338531
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Sennheiser RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System
$269 $280

It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • Compact, ergonomic over-ear headphones. Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Bass boost & surround sound listening modes. Maximum sound pressure level: 114 dB at 1kHz, 3 percentage THD. THD, total harmonic distortion:
  • Digital wireless technology ensures that signal transmission remains clear & accurate
  • Easy to set up & enjoy
  • MAIN controls located on headphones
  • Wireless communication technology: Kleer
  • Model: RS 175
  • UPC: 615104228382, 615104338531
Walmart · 4 mos ago
Sennheiser RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System
$249 $280

It's $31 under list price.

  • Compact, ergonomic over-ear headphones. Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Bass boost & surround sound listening modes. Maximum sound pressure level: 114 dB at 1kHz, 3 percentage THD. THD, total harmonic distortion:
  • Digital wireless technology ensures that signal transmission remains clear & accurate
  • Easy to set up & enjoy
  • MAIN controls located on headphones
  • Wireless communication technology: Kleer
  • Model: RS 175
  • UPC: 615104228382, 615104338531
eBay 45% -- $153 Buy Now
Walmart 11% $200 (exp 4 mos ago) $249 Check Price
Amazon 3% $200 (exp 2 wks ago) $269 Check Price