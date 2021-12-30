New
$190 $499
free shipping
Features
- variable bass
- call control
- 23 Ohm impedence
- wired
- Model: 505985
- UPC: 615104249721
Details
Walmart · 3 mos ago
$199
Features
- Closed-back around ear audiophile headphone featuring a collapsible design for maximum portability.
- Premium materials used throughout including aluminum ear cups, yokes and sliders for durability and reliability.
- Innovative rotary variable bass control for customizing low frequency response.
- Integrated controls on the ear cup for music and call control, selectable for iOS (Apple) and Android (Samsung Galaxy) devices.
- Model: 505985
- UPC: 615104249721
Amazon · 3 mos ago
$199
free shipping
Features
- Closed-back around ear audiophile headphone featuring a collapsible design for maximum portability.
- Premium materials used throughout including aluminum ear cups, yokes and sliders for durability and reliability.
- Innovative rotary variable bass control for customizing low frequency response.
- Integrated controls on the ear cup for music and call control, selectable for iOS (Apple) and Android (Samsung Galaxy) devices.
- Model: 505985
- UPC: 615104249721
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Circuit City
|61%
|--
|$190
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$199
|Check Price
|Walmart
|--
|$199
|Check Price
