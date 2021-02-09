New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Seagate Terrascale 4TB SATA III 3.5" Bare Hard Drive
$60
free shipping

Most sellers charge around $60 for a refurb of this. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • 'Tis a bare drive and does not come with any cables.
  • Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay
Features
  • 6GB/s transfer rate
  • Model: ST4000NC001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives eBay Seagate
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $60 Buy Now