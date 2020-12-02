New
Schlage Touch Century Keyless Entry Handleset w/ Latitude Lever
$136 $229
  • Available in Matte Black.
Features
  • keyless touchscreen deadbolt handleset with Latitude lever
  • illuminated touchscreen
  • assign up to 19 codes
  • low battery alert
  • Model: FE375 V CEN 622 LAT
