SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C Portable External SSD for $230
B&H Photo Video · 31 mins ago
SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C Portable External SSD
$230 $500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds
  • Model: SDSSDE60-2T00-G25
