SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C Portable External SSD for $230

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-2T00-G25
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
It's $60 under list and at Amazon's all-time lowest price.
Update: It's now $84.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
It's $5 under our mention from August, the lowest price we could find today by $10, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 6.
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- transfer speeds of up to 140 MB/s
- Model: WDBA6U0010BBK-WESN
That's $126 off list price for this hard-to-find external drive. (What few sellers have it for sale charge upwards of $500.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by WD via eBay.
- A 6-month warranty applies. (One would assume it's backed by WD, but it's not made clear.)
- 2 Thunderbolt ports
- Model: WDBUTV0040JSL-NESN
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
At $20 off, it's $10 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- At this price in Black.
- up to 540Mbps transfer speed
- Model: MU-PA1T0B/AM
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers
- read speeds of up to 150MBps
- works with SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android
- Model: SDDDC2-032G-G46
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 150MB/s
- Model: SDDDC2-256G-G46
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shot speeds up to 90MB/s, transfer speeds up to 170MB/s
- Model: SDSDXXY-128G-GN4IN
- UPC: 619659170325
That's a low by a buck but most stores charge more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- USB 3.0
- transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s
More Offers
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-2T00-G25
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|54%
|$210 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$230
|Buy Now
|B&H Photo Video
|54%
|--
|$230
|Check Price
Sign In or Register