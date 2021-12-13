That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 28" UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) IPS LCD display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI
- adjustable stand
- Model: LU28R550UQNXZA
- UPC: 887276374888
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's a savings of $400 off list, $100 under the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
It's the best deal we could find by $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
It's $50 off and best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC24F396FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276210704
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
It's a savings of $300 off list, $100 under our August mention, and the best price we could find by $197. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: NP730QDA-KB1US
That is $80 off the list price, and a $10 drop from our mention last month. Buy Now at Best Buy
- built-in woofer
- USB; Bluetooth
- includes remote control
- Model: HW-A40R
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
