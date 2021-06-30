Samsung The Premiere LSP9T 130" 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector for $5,049
eBay · 45 mins ago
Samsung The Premiere LSP9T 130" 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector
$5,049 $6,500
free shipping

  • Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
Features
  • Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
  • 100" to 130" screen size support
  • Bluetooth headphone support
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • 40W 4.2-channel audio
  • 3 HDMI ports and USB
  • Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
