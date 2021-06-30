Samsung The Premiere LSP9T 130" 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector for $5,049

It's $1,451 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "Dealnews120" to save $155 off the list price. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1280x768p native resolution
- up to 230" display
- two built-in 3W speakers
- Model: F2
Clip the on-page coupon code for a savings of $75, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H&S Styling US via Amazon.
- built-in 110B blower
- front and rear projection
- includes four 16-ft. tie-down ropes, 4 ground pegs, removable/washable screen, & 6 popcorn boxes
That's $485 off and $1,150 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Epson
- A 2-year Epson warranty applies.
- ultra short-throw projection up to 10-feet diagonally
- 4,000-lumens
- 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio
- 1920 x 1200 WUXGA resolution
- up to 30,000 hour lamp life
- Model: V11H879520-N
Apply coupon code "DEALEZCASTJ2" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Winner Wave via Amazon.
- rechargeable
- 10,000-lumens
- built-in speakers
- 20,000+ hours LED lamp life
- supports up to 100" projection
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's $133 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
It's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Awesome Black.
- temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at this price today.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Save on 2020 and 2021 versions in a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75". Prices start at $530. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame 32" QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $530 (a savings of $70).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|22%
|$5299 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$5049
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register