Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch for $250

It's $80 under what you'd pay for a new unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Mystic Silver.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- compatible with Android and iOS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 45mm case
- heart rate monitor
- ECG recording
- auto workout tracking
- advanced run coaching
- Model: SM-R840
Published 28 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $61 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- MTK6260A CPU
- 1.54" TFT HD LCD display
- 1.3 MP camera
These prices are around $109 to $608 less than you'd pay for new models elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Space Gray/Black pictured).
- They're backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($109 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $169.99 ($139 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $179.99. ($484 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $189.99. ($608 less than new model).
That's a savings of at least $20 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
Save 36% in cart to get this for $5 under our February mention, and a low today by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible with Android and iOS
- up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours
- 10 sport tracking modes
- built-in GPS and heart rate monitor
- IP68 dust and water resistant
- Model: W1821US1N
- UPC: 851572007702
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on 2020 and 2021 versions in a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75". Prices start at $530. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame 32" QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $530 (a savings of $70).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's $1,451 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
