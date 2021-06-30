Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch for $250
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch
$250 $430
free shipping

It's $80 under what you'd pay for a new unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Mystic Silver.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Samsung via eBay.
  • compatible with Android and iOS
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 45mm case
  • heart rate monitor
  • ECG recording
  • auto workout tracking
  • advanced run coaching
  • Model: SM-R840
Comments
