Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Bluetooth Smartwatch
$350 or $7.30/month for 24 months $430
That's the best we've seen for it without a trade-in or paid by a monthly fee, and a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung

  • In several colors (Mystic Black/ Black pictured).
  • Alternatively, get it from $189.99 with a trade-in, which is the equivalent of $160 in immediate credit.
  • 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
  • 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
  • 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
  • SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
  • Tizen OS 5.5
  • Model: SMR845UZSV
