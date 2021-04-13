That's the best we've seen for it without a trade-in or paid by a monthly fee, and a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Black/ Black pictured).
- Alternatively, get it from $189.99 with a trade-in, which is the equivalent of $160 in immediate credit.
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- Tizen OS 5.5
- Model: SMR845UZSV
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $10 less than our mention from over two weeks ago, $70 less than a factory sealed unit, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- This item does not include the original packaging.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Available in Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver.
- Shipping varies by ZIP code, but tends to be around $4.
- water resistant
- Bluetooth connectivity
- holistic health monitoring
- 1.4" Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX
- Model: SM-R850NZDCXAR
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for
$239$224.99 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Apply coupon code "VOXOZPRP" to save $6, making this $2 below our mention from November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yiwujialan via Amazon.
- Available in several colors and sizes.
- classic sport silicone bands
- buckle closure
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Strava Live segments
- battery life of up to 2 weeks (watch mode)
- built-in barometer; altimeter, and electronic compass
- Model: 010-01746-00
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from April 4 through 11.
- heart rate and activity tracking w/ Google Fit; distance tracking
- Wear OS by Google, compatible with both iPhone and Android
- smart battery modes and magnetic USB rapid charger
- speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: FTW4024
- UPC: 796483457324
Save on six refurbished unlocked phones, outfitted with new chargers and headphones by Samsung. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from
$220$225 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save on 35 large capacity washers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 5-Cu. Ft. Active WaterJet Top Load Washer in Champagne for $854 ($95 off, low by a buck).
Save $100 off the list price on this newly-released Chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mercury Grey or Fiesta Red.
- Intel Celeron Processor 5205U w/ 64GB storage, 4GB RAM for $449.99 (from $179.99 w/ trade in)
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU w/ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM for $599.99 (from $329.99 w/ trade in)
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- Chrome OS
Apply coupon code "LIJ6V949GR" to get the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Samsung
- high-capacity dust bin
- 5-layer filtration system
- 4 available length adjustments
- includes dual-battery charging station
- Model: VS20R9046T3/AA
That's $2 under our mention from last week, $532 off list, and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|18%
|--
|$350
|Buy Now
|Verizon Wireless
|$20 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register