That's a low by $75 and the best we've seen for a new model.
- The 256GB model is available for $524.99.
- In several colors (Mountain Gray pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
- microSD up to 512GB
- up to 15 hours per full charge
- Samsung S-Pen
- Model: SM-T860NZBAXAR
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
That's at least $70 off list and the lowest outright price we've seen for the strongest iPad competitor Samsung has ever produced. Buy Now at Dell Home
Even with a $10 shipping fee, it's $50 less than buying it from Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-core 1.8GHz processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: 980288246
Apply coupon code "2020SEPTDEAL3" to save $100 off refurbished tablets. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All refurb Dell products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Save on QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TVs priced from $2,500. Shop Now at Samsung
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Get up to $650 off when you trade in your old device Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
That's the best price we could find by $64.
Update: It's now $379.99. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay and is available in Aura Red (pictured) or Aura Glow.
- No warranty information is included.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
