New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
$455 $650
free shipping

That's a low by $75 and the best we've seen for a new model. (We saw it for $530 just yesterday.) Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • The 256GB model is available for $524.99.
  • In several colors (Mountain Gray pictured).
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
  • microSD up to 512GB
  • up to 15 hours per full charge
  • Samsung S-Pen
  • Model: SM-T860NZBAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets Samsung Samsung
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 29% -- $455 Buy Now
Sam's Club   $530 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $550 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price