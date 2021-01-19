Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available in Silver or Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZSAXAR
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
It's $140 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 9 (Pie)
- 10.5" Super AMOLED display
- 8MP front camera resolution
- ultra lightweight
- Model: SM-T720NZSAXAR
With freebies, that's a $163 savings. Buy Now at Samsung
- You can also trade in your old device to drop the price to as low as $149.99, depending on model.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- 11" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 8-core (3.09GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz) CPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 13 MP Sensor, 5 MP Sensor rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10.0
- S pen included
That's $100 less total than you'd pay from Samsung direct. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Order online and get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- 12.4" 2800x1752 display
- Qualcomm SDM865+ 8-core CPU
- 13MP rear camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-T970NZKAXAR
Apply coupon code "DNDLS" to save $108 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- ARM 610 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) display
- 4GB RAM, 4GB SSD
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- 2 USB
- Built-in Rechargeable Battery
- Built-in front camera
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $220 off the list price and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- If you prefer an open-box unit, you can get it from the same seller for $149.99. (Search "174448998086" to find it.)
- Snapdragon 2.26GHz quad-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Model: V-930
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save up to $200 on Macbook Pros, up to $600 on iPhone 12 models, up to $300 on Lenovo Surface Book 3, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35 (pickup is available on most items.)
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee.
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save at least $10 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T7 Touch 500GB USB 3.2 Portable SSD for $79.99 (low by $8).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|20%
|--
|$120
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$100 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register