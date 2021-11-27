It's $1 less than our mention last week and the lowest price we've seen for this phone without a trade-in. Buy Now at eBay
- Locked to the Verizon network
- Sold by bobcat_wireless via eBay
- Qualcomm 865 5G processor 6.7" AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G981V
That's $90 less than what you'd pay for an unlocked model at Samsung. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for Verizon, AT&T, or Cricket
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 6.5" HD+ infinity display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 3MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, 5MP front
- Android OS
- Model: 6960C
Buy on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards with your purchase. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for AT&T or Verizon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2640x1080 AMOLED main screen
- 1.9" 260x512 Super AMOLED cover screen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP wide & ultra wide rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: SM-F711UZKAATT
Apply coupon code "TRACFONE20" for the best price we could find for the phone alone by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- Android OS
- 1-year 500 minute/1500 Text/1500MB data plan
- Model: S115DL
That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
Offers include 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for T- Mobile, 50% off the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, get a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch for free when you add a qualifying watch line, get Apple TV+ 1-Year Subscription for free, and more. Plus, activation costs are waived with online activation. Shop Now at T-Mobile
That's the first discount which doesn't require activation we've seen on this recently-released flagship phone. Grab the 128GB model for $549 and the 256GB model for the $649. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Availability varies by location.
Save on a range of smartphones from $199.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 ($269 off).
It's just under half off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Kryo 240 octa-core CPU
- 6.49” Full HD+ LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 5000mAh battery
- 16 MP Front-facing camera
- 13 MP Rear-facing camera
- Android 11
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
Save on tools, headphones, laptops, shoes, watches, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HDR
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Bixby voice assistant
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
