Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G 128GB Android Phone for $750
eBay
Certified Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G 128GB Android Phone
$750 $1,200
free shipping

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Samsung via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
  • 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
  • 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
