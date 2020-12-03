New
Samsung · 18 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds
$100 $150
free shipping

That's $50 off the list price. Plus, get an extra $10 off with special discount pricing if you are a student, educator, government employee, military, or first responder. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Save up to $20 more with audio device trade-in.
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • 2-way dynamic speakers
  • 3 mics
  • 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
  • quick charge
  • Published 18 min ago
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 33% -- $100 Buy Now
Verizon Wireless   $100 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price