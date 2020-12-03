That's $50 off the list price. Plus, get an extra $10 off with special discount pricing if you are a student, educator, government employee, military, or first responder. Buy Now at Samsung
- Save up to $20 more with audio device trade-in.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 3 mics
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- quick charge
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the best price we could find by $6, and $32 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed set.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Built-in noise isolation and cancellation
- Ambient mode
- Android and iOS compatible
- auto sync mode
- wireless charging case
- Model: SMR170NZWAXAR
It's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $170.
- Available at this price in Mystic Black or Mystic White.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
That's $49 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere.
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- charging pad: reversible Type C power input port
- Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12.
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more.
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- up to 5-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- 3 sizes of eartips
- Model: 115TWS
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories.
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. (See some offer below.)
- up to $1800 off 4K QLED TVs
- up to 35% on washers
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
Save on a variety of kitchen and laundry appliances.
- Up to 50% off floor care.
- 35% off Samsung AirDresser.
- Up to 35% off ranges or washers.
- Up to 30% off refrigerators or dishwashers.
- Extra 10% off 4 or more appliances
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands.
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99.
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target.
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
It's $100 under list price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
