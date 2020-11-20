New
Costco
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Kaby Lake Celeron 12.2" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook
$320 for members $550
free shipping

Features
  • Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Kaby Lake Dual-Core CPU
  • 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • digital pen and bonus pouch
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: XE520QAB-K04US
  • Published 1 hr ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco 41% $370 (exp 3 mos ago) $320 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company   $400 (exp 2 hrs ago) -- Check Price