Take $350 off list for a feature-packed dryer. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Platinum or White at this price.
- sensor dry
- 10 preset drying cycles
- Model: DVE45T6000P/A3
Shop a range of discounted washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-Cubic Foot Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash for $799 ($300 off).
Shop discounts on washers and dryers to suit a range of needs. Washers start at $569 and dryers at $599. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.4-Cu. Ft. Top-Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator for $629 ($170 off).
Save on three of the largest size TVs at lower prices than we saw in our January mention. Prices start at $2,599.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in the QN800A or QN900A models.
You can save up to a cool $1,350, but only if you keep that $1,350 in the fridge after you buy it. Otherwise, it's just a regular $1,350, which is still nice to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 27-Cu. Ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator w/ External Water & Ice Dispenser for $1,899 ($800 off).
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
Save on a selection of several Samsung TU7000 Crystal UHD TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung TU-7000 Series 82" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $1,100 ($400 off).
That's $50 under our December mention and $2 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB input
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Released just three days ago, it's the first discount we've seen and $100 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8-core CPU
- 6.8" WQHD+ edge screen display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 108MP rear camera, 40MP front camera
- Android 12
- Model: SM-S901UZWAXAA
That's a low by $136 and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
