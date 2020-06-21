New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Samsung 58" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$348 in-cart $650
free shipping

It's out of stock everywhere else but it's still $302 off list, $150 under our mention from last November, and by far the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB and 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN58RU7100
expired
Dell Home · 7 mos ago
Samsung 58" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$498 $548
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $51, outside of the mentions below. Buy Now at Dell Home

Tips
  • Several stores charge the same price or a couple bucks more, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Samsung.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB and 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN58RU7100
