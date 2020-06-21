It's out of stock everywhere else but it's still $302 off list, $150 under our mention from last November, and by far the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN58RU7100
Published 48 min ago
5/5
That's $30 of savings on a brand new smart TV model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Abt
- 66-lb. load capacity
- Model: WMN-M12EB/ZA
That is the best deal we could find now by $169. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Price shows at final checkout.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- supports Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- Model: UN49RU8000FXZA
That's $152 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Abt
- 720p resolution
- USB and 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN32J4000EFXZA
Save on a range of open-box TVs with a variety of features. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on a wide variety of refurbished TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
Save on a range of 32" to 70" models. 50" 4K Smart TVs are available from $270 and 60" from $470. Shop Now at Target
Save on a range of 2019 road and mountain bike models, designed in partnership with Kevin Quan. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Take this rare opportunity to grab this very popular item while it's in-stock. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
Get up to $549 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's a little over half the price knocked off.) Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $450 off)
- Must choose Verizon as carrier for this starting price.
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
