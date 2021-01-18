New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$600 $650
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • Quantum Dot color
  • Dolby audio
  • 3840 x 2160 4K resolution
  • 120 Motion rate / 60Hz
  • compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby
  • 3 HDMI
  • Model: QN50Q60TAFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Samsung Samsung
4K Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 7% -- $600 Buy Now