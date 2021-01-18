That's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Quantum Dot color
- Dolby audio
- 3840 x 2160 4K resolution
- 120 Motion rate / 60Hz
- compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby
- 3 HDMI
- Model: QN50Q60TAFXZA
That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 2 USB 2.0 & 3 HDMI inputs
- WiFi, Bluetooth, & Ethernet
- Quantum HDR
- built-in Bixby and Alexa intelligent voice assistants
- Apple AirPlay 2
- Model: QN65Q60TAFXZA
It's a tie with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen, and the lowest today by $499. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR
- Smart TV apps
- 4 x HDMI ports
- 2 x USB ports works w/ Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Model: QN65Q90TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276402185
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- USB, 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN43NU6900BXZA
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Save on 21 models with prices starting from $300. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 82" Class TU6950 4K Crystal UHD HDR Smart TV for $1,299 ($400 off)
Save on a selection of 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,299.99 (low by $1,199).
That's $200 off and the best price we could find by $10. It's also the cheapest 65" Westinghouse TV we've listed, and cheapest 65" 4K TV we've seen since April. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps & Roku Streaming
- 3 HDMI inputs
- USB 2.0 port
- Model: WR65UX4019
Watch free movies, news, TV shows, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available on 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TV's and on Galaxy mobile devices.
- 160+ free channels
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's half off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
It's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
Get a free Galaxy Fit2 Red Smart Watch with the purchase of select Samsung Galaxy phones. That's a $60 value. Shop Now at Samsung
