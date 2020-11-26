It's tied with our mention from last week as the best price we've seen, and a low by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 3840x1080 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- audio-aligned arena lighting
- USB 3.0, DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI inputs
- tilt-, height-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: C49HG90
That's $19 under last week's mention of a new, factory-sealed unit. It's also $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 32" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution display
- AMD FreeSync
- variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: U32J590UQN
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's $160 down from our October mention, $290 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
Save on four monitors (starting from $95), USB drives, desktops, and Ethernet adapater. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Acer 27” 1080p Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync for $119.99 ($40 off)
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Trade in an eligible phone to save up $885 off list and get the best price we've seen. Plus, get 4 free months of YouTube Premium and 6 free months of Spotify Premium. Buy Now at Samsung
- 6.2" display
- 64MP
- super resolution zoom
- 8K video snap
- Single Take mode
- night mode
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Trade in your old device for a credit of up to $550 and get the lowest price we could find by $499. Plus, you'll also get four free months of YouTube Premium ($47.96 value) and six free months of Spotify Premium ($59.94 value). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
